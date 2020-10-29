Heydt Richard Warren
Bull Shoals - Richard Warren Heydt of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away October 27, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 76. He was born July 15, 1944, in Flushing, New York, the son of Warren and Eleanor Olson Heydt. He married Lynda Hestbeck on June 15, 1969 in Aitkin, MN. He worked first as a Landscape Architect for Fairfax County Park Authority, VA and then Long-Brown-Associates of VA before moving on to Gaithersburg Cabinetry and Millwork as a project manager. Richard was a U.S. Army Veteran and served his country in Germany. Richard lived in Bull Shoals since moving from Virginia, in 2007. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints Mountain Home Ward and the local Coast Guard Auxiliary. Richard enjoyed woodcarving, reading and watching movies especially anything history related. Richard is survived by his wife; Lynda Marie Heydt of Bull Shoals, AR; sons, Kirk Heydt, Peter Heydt and Mark Heydt all of VA; sisters; Judith Heydt Luetzen of IN, and Carolyn Heydt of CO and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Erik and daughter, Karen. A Memorial Service for Richard will be 3 PM, Sunday November 1, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints Mountain Home Ward, with Bishop Jon Ducker officiating. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
