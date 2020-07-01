1/1
Heye Wessels
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Heye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heye Wessels

Norfork - Heye Carroll Wessels, 71, of Norfork passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in Norfork. He was born November 1, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Harold and Jesse (Snyder) Wessels. Heye was a CB ham radio operator and a gun enthusiast. He loved hunting, fishing cooking and playing guitar. Heye was a Marine and a Vietnam Veteran. Heye is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Rosemarie Wessels.

Heye is survived by a son, John Wessels of McHenry, Illinois; two daughters, Crystal (Scott) Beason of Crystal Lake, Illinois and Megan (Frank) Bryant of Senoia, Georgia; 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 from 1p.m. to 4p.m. with Brother Bill Hughes officiating at 2p.m.

The final resting place will be at home near the pond, under the tall pine tree.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved