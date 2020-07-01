Heye Wessels
Norfork - Heye Carroll Wessels, 71, of Norfork passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in Norfork. He was born November 1, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Harold and Jesse (Snyder) Wessels. Heye was a CB ham radio operator and a gun enthusiast. He loved hunting, fishing cooking and playing guitar. Heye was a Marine and a Vietnam Veteran. Heye is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Rosemarie Wessels.
Heye is survived by a son, John Wessels of McHenry, Illinois; two daughters, Crystal (Scott) Beason of Crystal Lake, Illinois and Megan (Frank) Bryant of Senoia, Georgia; 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 from 1p.m. to 4p.m. with Brother Bill Hughes officiating at 2p.m.
The final resting place will be at home near the pond, under the tall pine tree.
Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
