Howard Owen Newton
Arlington - Howard Owen Newton, 88, most recently of Arlington, Texas, passed peacefully on September 24, 2020. Howard was born in Portsmouth, VA. to William Leon Newton Sr. and Lula Early Gatling.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, his half- siblings Lillian Stubblefield, Mildred Sellers, and Bessie Haynes, and siblings William Newton Jr., James Newton, Lula Maye Hamilton and Richard Newton. He is survived by his daughter Lori Maye McGilberry, son-in-law Kent McGilberry and grandson Owen McGilberry. Howard is also survived by sisters-in-law Dee Newton, widow of William Newton, and Joyce Newton, widow of Richard Newton, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A 1950 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth, Va., Howard served in the Army Engineer Corps from 1953 to 1955 at Fort Belvoir, Virginia as a Combat Construction Specialist Instructor. Graduating from the University of Virginia in 1958 where he served as President of the Baptist Student Union and received a BA in Anthropology, Howard went on to earn a Bachelor of Divinity from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Kentucky in 1963. His working life was varied including serving as a minister, technical drafting, working as a machinist and finally recruiting and placing senior citizens in jobs in the north-central Arkansas area.
Howard will be interred at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville, VA, in a private ceremony. To honor Howard, donations can be made to the Virginia Fund at the University of Virginia at the following website: at.virginia.edu/HowardNewton