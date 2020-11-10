Dr. Howell W. Keeter



Pyatt, AR - Dr. Howell W. Keeter of Point Lookout (College of the Ozarks), Missouri, passed at Cox South Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, from complications of esophageal cancer on November 8, 2020.



Dr. Keeter was born on October 4, 1936, in Pyatt, Arkansas, to Rual and Audra Keeter. He graduated in 1954 with a class of five in Pyatt, Arkansas. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Education from the Arkansas State Teachers College in Conway, Arkansas. He would later receive his Doctoral Degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, also in Education.



Dr. Keeter began working in college as an electrician at the Table Rock Dam site, his only day off each summer being July 4. After two summers, he earned enough to buy a 1956 4-door Chevy hardtop. At the age of 24, he was named Superintendent of the Alpena, Arkansas, School District. He was the youngest superintendent in Arkansas and one of the youngest in the country. In this role, he touched many lives as he encouraged students to pursue their education as a way to better themselves and ensure a brighter future.



Dr. Keeter served as Deputy Superintendent at Pine Bluff, Arkansas. In this role, he was instrumental in the desegregation of the Pine Bluff schools. He and the Superintendent, who gave the order to desegregate, were forced to leave town for a number of days for their personal safety. The National Guard restored order, and Dr. Keeter briefly returned to Pine Bluff to finish the school year.



Dr. Keeter worked for the United States Department of Education, traveling the Ozarks and working with school districts and colleges. It was in this capacity that he first became familiar with the then-School of the Ozarks. The next year he joined the S of O staff as the Work Program Supervisor.



As S of O transitioned to College of the Ozarks, Dr. Keeter held many positions, including Professor of Mathematics, club softball coach, Vice President and Interim President. In March of 2020 he celebrated his 50th year at C of O. He was a lifetime supporter of the athletics programs, rarely missing a home basketball game and traveling to many away games. The C of O athletic facilities, which he was instrumental in designing, are named the Howell W. Keeter Athletic Complex, in his honor.



Dr. Keeter enjoyed serving in the local community, having been elected various times to the Hollister City Council and the Taney County Sewer Board. He was a member of the S of O Presbyterian Church and loved trucks and the occasional pet.



He is survived by his wife, Brenda Keeter, and her four sons, whom he considered his own: David and Dawn Dishman of Erie, Colorado, and their children and spouses, David Dishman, Matt and Megan Dishman, and Ben and Katie Dilley; Tim and Teri Dishman of Columbia, Missouri, and their daughters Cassie and Callie Dishman; Craig and Jennifer Dishman of Edmond, Oklahoma, and their daughters Emma and Lisa Dishman; and Brent and Jodi Dishman of Edmond, Oklahoma, and their sons Cash and Rook Dishman. He is also survived by his half-sister, Melea Hemphill of Harrison, Arkansas.



In lieu of funeral services, Dr. Keeter will lie in a closed casket at the Holt Memorial Chapel, Harrison, Arkansas. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, and Thursday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. A graveside memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Blue Eye Cemetery. All are welcome to join Dr. Keeter's family for the graveside memorial.



Gifts in Dr. Keeter's name can be made to College of the Ozarks at PO Box 17, Point Lookout, Missouri 65726.









