Mountain Home - Mr. Hugh D. McClain II, age 85, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at Baxter Regional Medical Center. He was born May 24, 1934, at Maumee, Arkansas, to Hugh Dwight McClain and Zula Pearl Yarbrough McClain. Mr. McClain was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army during the Korean War while serving in Germany and was a member of Mountain Home First Baptist Church. A prominent businessman and self-made man, he owned and operated McClain Farms, McClain Forest Products, and was a founding member of Trust Banc in Mountain Home. He was a supporter of the Mountain Home Public Schools and its athletic programs. McClain Family Park, the softball and baseball facility at Mountain Home High School, was named in his honor. He owned real estate in Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. He was influential in the development of McClain Hall at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. In 2010, he was inducted into the Arkansas Poultry and Agriculture Hall of Fame. In 2018, he was inducted into the Mountain Home High School Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1981, he became President of the National Turkey Federation. He presented a turkey to President Ronald Reagan at the White House at Thanksgiving.



More than anything he was a generous benefactor and giver to the community. His grandkids were his life.



Survivors are: a son: Kirk McClain: Mountain Home; two sisters: Pauline Ruff: New Mexico and Ann Carol Marchant: Little Rock, Arkansas; three grandchildren: Cain, Gage and Ryder McClain and their mother, Shawna McClain: all of Mountain Home and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Hugh D. McClain III.



Visitation will be from Noon-8:00 P.M. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00P.M. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Caney Church of Christ with interment in Caney Cemetery. Reverend Randy Ludwig will officiate. Memorials may be made to Caney Cemetery Fund or Baxter Regional Medical Center Foundation.



