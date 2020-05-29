Hugh Lyle Monger
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Hugh Lyle Monger, 85, of Mountain Home, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Lyle Monger was born in Green Forest, Arkansas on February 6, 1935 to Hugh Dudley Monger and Beulah Ava (Farmer) Monger. He married Lucy Janette (Norris) Monger on April 4, 1954.
Lyle worked for Arkansas Western Gas (AWS) for 35 years. He played a critical role in bringing natural gas service to Yellville, Cotter, Gassville, and Mountain Home in the early 1960's.
Lyle was civically active for many years in the Lion's Club, Bomber Boosters, Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department, and Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce. He was elected to the Mountain Home School Board in the 1970's and was instrumental in seeing that a football field and track was constructed at the Mountain Home High School. Lyle was a member of First United Methodist Church where he served in multiple roles.
Lyle loved family and friends, telling funny stories, RV travel with his wife, and riding his motorcycle. He took his last motorcycle ride on his 80th birthday.
He was a caring husband, good dad and father-in-law, and a wonderful grandfather and great-grandfather.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lucy, his children Lana (Paul) Shryock, Lyle Dean (Carol) Monger, Hugh (Sondra) Monger, and Lisa Monger. Lyle's lineage also includes 10 grandchildren that he loved greatly; Christopher (Shannon) Shryock, William (Rhonda) Shryock, Jared (Beca) Monger, Grace (Yin) Aphinyanaphongs, Andrew (Jasmine) Monger, Macy (Zach) Otten, Weston (Jami) Monger, Dalton (Sydney) Lind and Shelby Lind. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Keri Elizabeth Shryock. He also has nine great grandchildren.
Friends are welcome to join us at an outside service at 11:00 am, Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Glenwood Cemetery in Green Forest, AR with Reverend Randy Ludwig officiating. In light of the current Covid crisis, friends are also invited to write memories and words of encouragement for the family in lieu of personal attendance. Remembrances can be mailed to Lucy Monger, 812 Fulton Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 605 W. 6th Street, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653, YMCA Storer Camps, (Keri's Cove), 6941 Stony Lake Road, Jackson, Michigan 49201 or Men and Ladies of Honor, 511 South Main St, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Mountain Home, Arkansas - Hugh Lyle Monger, 85, of Mountain Home, Arkansas went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Lyle Monger was born in Green Forest, Arkansas on February 6, 1935 to Hugh Dudley Monger and Beulah Ava (Farmer) Monger. He married Lucy Janette (Norris) Monger on April 4, 1954.
Lyle worked for Arkansas Western Gas (AWS) for 35 years. He played a critical role in bringing natural gas service to Yellville, Cotter, Gassville, and Mountain Home in the early 1960's.
Lyle was civically active for many years in the Lion's Club, Bomber Boosters, Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department, and Mountain Home Area Chamber of Commerce. He was elected to the Mountain Home School Board in the 1970's and was instrumental in seeing that a football field and track was constructed at the Mountain Home High School. Lyle was a member of First United Methodist Church where he served in multiple roles.
Lyle loved family and friends, telling funny stories, RV travel with his wife, and riding his motorcycle. He took his last motorcycle ride on his 80th birthday.
He was a caring husband, good dad and father-in-law, and a wonderful grandfather and great-grandfather.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lucy, his children Lana (Paul) Shryock, Lyle Dean (Carol) Monger, Hugh (Sondra) Monger, and Lisa Monger. Lyle's lineage also includes 10 grandchildren that he loved greatly; Christopher (Shannon) Shryock, William (Rhonda) Shryock, Jared (Beca) Monger, Grace (Yin) Aphinyanaphongs, Andrew (Jasmine) Monger, Macy (Zach) Otten, Weston (Jami) Monger, Dalton (Sydney) Lind and Shelby Lind. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Keri Elizabeth Shryock. He also has nine great grandchildren.
Friends are welcome to join us at an outside service at 11:00 am, Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Glenwood Cemetery in Green Forest, AR with Reverend Randy Ludwig officiating. In light of the current Covid crisis, friends are also invited to write memories and words of encouragement for the family in lieu of personal attendance. Remembrances can be mailed to Lucy Monger, 812 Fulton Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 605 W. 6th Street, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653, YMCA Storer Camps, (Keri's Cove), 6941 Stony Lake Road, Jackson, Michigan 49201 or Men and Ladies of Honor, 511 South Main St, Mountain Home, Arkansas 72653.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 29 to Jun. 29, 2020.