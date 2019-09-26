|
Hugh Overton Oldham III
Kansas City - Hugh Overton Oldham III was born January 30, 1945, at Conley Maternity Hospital in Kansas City Missouri, to Hugh O. Oldham II and Hilda Rose Black Oldham. Hugh lived in Kansas City and graduated from Highschool with the love of his life Patricia Jo whom he married and has his beloved son, Hugh Overton Oldham IV. They were later divorced, and Hugh spent most of his last 50 years in the Old Joe Community near Norfolk, Arkansas.
He worked for Champion Boats in Mountain Home for many years. He was the first grandchild and grandson for the late Willie Arnold Black Dwelle of Old Joe. Hugh died at his home September 13, 2019 at the age of 74 years, 8 months, and 14 days.
Preceding him in death were his sister, Julia, his parents and his brother John Howard Oldham.
He is survived by his son and Daughter-in-law, a grand daughter and a grandson, all of Kansas City; a niece, Julia Oldham Lawton, a nephew, John T. Oldham, one great niece Kyra Nugent of Mtn. Home, his sister-in-law, Terry Sartain Oldham, one maternal aunt, Anna Kemp all of Old Joe, plus several first cousins, and many other relatives and friends. Services are pending.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 26, 2019