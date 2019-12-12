Resources
Idella Mary Josephine (Watts) Edmonson, age 85, of Yellville, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Hospice of the Ozarks in Mountain Home. She was born June 18, 1934, to the late Charlie and Edna (Barnett) Watts, in the Pea Ridge community in Marion County, Arkansas. Idella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Samuel; her son, Edwin Edmonson; and her grandson, James Murray.

Idella married Samuel Bradley Edmonson at his Aunt Arkie's in Western Grove, Arkansas, on January 7, 1956. She worked at Oberman's Garment Factory in Harrison, Arkansas, MarBax shirt factory in Gassville, and finally retired from Baxter Lab in Mountain Home. Idella was a member of the First Baptist Church in Yellville. She enjoyed spending time with her family and reading her Bible.

Idella is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Gayla Edmonson of Yellville and David and Paula Edmonson of Flippin, Arkansas.

Visitation is 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, December 13, 2019, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.

Funeral service is 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home with Brother Rick Pyron Officiating.

Interment is in Maplewood Cemetery.

Online Guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
