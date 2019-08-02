|
|
Ima Jean Amick
Mountain Home - Ms. Ima Jean Amick, age 63, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord on July 30, 2019. She was born in Eldorado Springs, Missouri to parents Forrest and Minnie Amick on May 29, 1956.
Her father and brother, Forrest Jr. preceded her in death. She leaves behind her mother, Minnie O'Brien, of Mountain Home, AR; Sister Judy Slichenmyer, of Blue Springs, Missouri; Brother Zack (Vicki) Amick, of McGregor, Texas; Nieces Amy (Keiran) Walsh, of Tampa, FL, Tammy (Bryan) Rose, of Mountain Home, AR, Andie (Cody) Silkman, of Universal City, TX; Nephew Ryan Slichenmyer, of Reno, Nevada; and good friend, Shirley Pollock, of Mountain Home, AR.
A Memorial service will be held at Roller Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes/mtnhome.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 2, 2019