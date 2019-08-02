Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ima Amick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ima Jean Amick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ima Jean Amick Obituary
Ima Jean Amick

Mountain Home - Ms. Ima Jean Amick, age 63, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord on July 30, 2019. She was born in Eldorado Springs, Missouri to parents Forrest and Minnie Amick on May 29, 1956.

Her father and brother, Forrest Jr. preceded her in death. She leaves behind her mother, Minnie O'Brien, of Mountain Home, AR; Sister Judy Slichenmyer, of Blue Springs, Missouri; Brother Zack (Vicki) Amick, of McGregor, Texas; Nieces Amy (Keiran) Walsh, of Tampa, FL, Tammy (Bryan) Rose, of Mountain Home, AR, Andie (Cody) Silkman, of Universal City, TX; Nephew Ryan Slichenmyer, of Reno, Nevada; and good friend, Shirley Pollock, of Mountain Home, AR.

A Memorial service will be held at Roller Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes/mtnhome.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now