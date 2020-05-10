|
|
Hazel Imogene Shew died Friday, May 8, 2020 at her residence in Gassville. She was born August 28,1928 to Sherman (Ed) and Auda (Pierce) Osborn in Gassville, AR the youngest of five children. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Shew; two sisters, Alma and Madge; two brothers, Carl Osborn and Vernon Osborn.
Imogene graduated from school in the 9th grade and was the valedictorian of her class.
June 14,1951 she married Ralph Shew. The two celebrated 65 years of marriage together.
Imogene enjoyed sewing and making cross stitch pictures, so it was a natural fit that she was employed in the sewing department at Sterling's Department Store. While relaxing at home she liked to complete word searches and crosswords. She also enjoyed working in her yard and had beautiful flowers in her landscaping.
She is survived by her nephew, Gary Osborn and nieces, Sharon Clark and Debbie Mason.
There will be a graveside service 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Gassville Cemetery under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 10 to May 11, 2020