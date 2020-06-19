Ina Sue Mayfield
Ina Sue Mayfield

Kansas City - Ina Sue Mayfield, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Sue was residing at Kingswood Retirement Living at the time of her death. Sue was born February 8, 1930, in Norfork, Arkansas to Harry Frederick Francis and

Goldie Elizabeth Belvins. She was a graduate of Horace Mann High School in Norfork, class of 1948, Valedictorian.

Sue was a homemaker all her life. She was married for 70 years to Henderson Mayfield, Jr. She loved to watch sports of all kinds, especially the Kansas City Royals and the Chiefs. Sue was an excellent cook and spent many holidays entertaining family in her home. She had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. Sue was loved by everyone who met her because she had a kind, giving heart. Sue had a knack for growing beautiful flowers throughout the years at her home in Kansas City, including roses, peonies, and lilac.

Sue is survived by nephews John Henderson of Oregon, Bobbie Mayfield of Colorado, Scott Mayfield of Missouri, Patrick and Michael Thompson of Arkansas, Allen, Joe and Kirk Rash of Missouri , and nieces Sherry (Henderson) Chambers of Missouri, Kimberly (Mayfield) Hathoot of Arizona, and Kathy Mayfield of Arkansas. Preceded in death by her husband, Henderson Mayfield, Jr. and her son, James Alan Mayfield.

A funeral service will be held at the Roller Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00pm on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Due to COVID19, we are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering. Interment will follow at the Norfork Cemetery in Norfork. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
