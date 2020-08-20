1/1
InaBel Spencer
InaBel Spencer

Mountain Home - InaBel Spencer of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away August 19, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 93. She was born December 5, 1926, in Tichnor, Arkansas, the daughter of John Wayne and Anna Mae Almond Sandage. She married Eugene Spencer on November 15, 1944, in Bald Knob, Arkansas. She was active in the Methodist Church until her health forced her to be homebound at the age of 80. InaBel lived in Mountain Home since moving from Gun Barrell, Texas, in 2005. InaBel is survived by her son, Johnny (Janet) Spencer of Mountain Home, AR; daughter-in-law, Marion (Spencer) Botsford of North Little Rock, AR; five grandchildren, Kevin, Kimberly, Elizabeth, Spencer, and Laura; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Johnnie Mae (Charles) Huckabee of Little Rock, AR. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years; two sons, James and Robert; daughter, Kristy Irion; parents; and sister, Dorothy (John) Sturdy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
