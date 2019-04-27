|
|
Ingrid Shafer
Mountain Home - Ingrid Elsa Shafer, 80, of Mountain Home passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born September 27, 1938 in Manheim, Germany to the late Carl and Annaliese Meyer. Ingrid is survived by her husband, Paul Shafer of Mountain Home.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Apr. 27, 2019