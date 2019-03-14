Iona Genieveve Weeks



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Iona Genieveve Weeks of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 11:00 am, Monday, March 18, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Mountain Home, with Reverend Mike Clark officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be 3:00 pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in the Riverview Cemetery, Centerville, South Dakota.



Iona passed away at home on March 11, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 103. She was born December 16, 1915, in Geddes, South Dakota, the daughter of Harry and Eva Warnick Conrad. She married Thomas Henry Weeks on August 31, 1947, in Mitchell, South Dakota. Iona lived in Mountain Home since moving from LeMars, Iowa, in 1982. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mountain Home. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, bird watching, antiquing, painting, and spending time with her family and friends.



Iona looked forward to the day when Jesus would call her home. In a century, she saw so much change in history and even learned how to FaceTime. At 4'7", she was a firecracker who drove herself until she was 100! She outlived several church congregations and pastors, Curves (she was the oldest member before they closed), friends, her husband, and all of her siblings. She was deeply loved, and we can all hope to live as full a life as she did.



Iona is survived lovingly by her family and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Ken Conrad; and sisters, Alice MacDonald and LaJean Klein.



Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mountain Home.



Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mountain Home.