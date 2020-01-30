Irvin William Plahm



Lakeview, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Irvin William Plahm of Lakeview, Arkansas will be held on Saturday, February 15th 2020, at 11:00 AM at Christ by the Lake Lutheran Church in Bull Shoals, Arkansas, with Pastor Sherman Gordius officiating.



Irvin passed away on January 27th, 2020 in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 88. He was born March 16th, 1931 in Blue Island, Illinois to Mary Sorensen and Otto Plahm. Irvin married Patricia Fitzgerald on March 24th, 1971 in Chicago, Illinois and was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a supervisor at Illinois Bell Telephone for 27 years. Irvin retired to Lakeview after moving from Illinois in 1995. He was a faithful member and past treasurer of the Bull Shoals-Lakeview Rotary Club and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 3183. He was also a member of the Hoevel-Barnett Post #1341 and the American Legion. Irvin could never sit still so he volunteered with Marion County Senior Center supporting the Meals on Wheels program and at the Bull Shoals Food Pantry. He loved working with and serving others in his community.



Irvin is survived by his sons, Doug Plahm of Colon, MI and David Plahm of Lakeview, AR; his daughters, Marcia Sauer of Moriarty, NM and Cynthia (Mark) Feddern of Scottsdale, AZ; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; Patricia's three daughters, Patricia (Jerry) Kellen of Arlington Heights, Il, Margaret (John) Albert of Colerain Township, OH and Bernadette Fitzgerald of Sun City, AZ; longtime friend and co-worker, John Miles of Flippin, AR and "adopted son" Dave (Sheryl) Albrecht of Orland Park, IL.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and granddaughter.



Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force and Hoevel-Barnett Post #1341 Honor Guards.



Donations in honor of his memory may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Mountain Home, AR. Please feel welcome to visit the online obituary and write a note to the family in the guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 30 to Feb. 12, 2020