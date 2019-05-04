Irving Bernard



Mountain Home - Irving L. Bernard, 95, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 29, 1923 to John and Esther Bernard. He married Doris Swanson on March 12, 1949. They were married for 60 years until her passing in 2009.



Irving is survived by: two daughters , Janet (Lee) Mulcahey of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Nina (Paul) Geishecker of Park Ridge, Illinois., two granddaughters, Sara (Charles Plummer) Geishecker of Glen Ellyn, Illinois and Kaitlyn (Steven) Hallas of San Diego, California, two great-grandsons , Parker and Andrew Plummer, one sister-in-law, Jean Hauber, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, one nephew Ron(Jen) Bernard, and two sons, Royce and Gavin, of Creston, Iowa



Irving He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Doris, and one brother, Roy.



Irving served in the Army-Air Force during WWII, and retired as a tool and die maker from Comet Die and Engraving Co. in Elmhurst, Illinois. Irving and Doris moved to Mountain Home in 1987. He belonged to The Scandinavian Fraternity of America, Mountain Home Elks, North Arkansas Wood Carvers, Mountain Home American Legion, Twin Lake Golf Course, Holy Cross Lutheran Church and The Friday Night Dinner Out Group.



Gathering of Friends will be 9:00AM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Mountain Home, Arkansas with a Memorial Service to follow at 10:00AM with Pastor Lynne O'Shea officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or The Gary Sinise Foundation. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome. Published in Baxter Bulletin on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary