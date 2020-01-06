Services
Pastor Isaac James Marler

Pastor Isaac James Marler Obituary
Pastor Isaac James Marler

Mountain Home, Arkansas - Pastor Isaac James Marler, age 94 of Mountain Home, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hospice of the Ozarks. Isaac was born July 8, 1925 in Gassville, Arkansas to James C. and Mila Marler. He married Pearl Jean Robertson in Marshall, Arkansas on January 10, 1948. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was a World War II veteran. He retired from the Corps Of Engineers after 27 years. A devoted husband, a caring brother, a loving father and a proud Papa, Isaac believed in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior and served over 40 years as Pastor at Westside Missionary Baptist Church. His family was his pride and joy. Isaac also enjoyed farming, gardening, fishing and eating Granny's homemade sweets.

He is survived by a daughter, Linda (Dale) Plumlee of Mountain Home; a daughter-in-law, Velma Marler; grandchildren Jim (Audrey) Plumlee, Bobby Plumlee, Greg (Stephanie) Marler and Brad (Sarah) Marler of Mountain Home; great-grandchildren Todd Plumlee, Jarrett Plumlee, Cameron Plumlee, Kaylee Middleton, Kaden Marler, Isaac C. Marler, Hannah Marler, and Hadley Marler of Mountain Home. He was preceded in death by his wife, his father and mother; three brothers; four sisters; a son, Jimmie Wayne Marler; and a daughter, Glenda Lou Marler.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 10:00 AM at The Bridge Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Herschel Conley officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery at Monkey Run. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at The Bridge Missionary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Hospice Of The Ozarks or The Bridge Missionary Baptist Church.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
