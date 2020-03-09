J. Robert South



Mountain Home - James Robert South, son of the late James Marvin South and Laura Conner (Muse) South was born February 2, 1949 in Harrisburg, Arkansas. He went to be with his Lord on March 8, 2020, at the age of 71.



J. Robert graduated from East High School in Waterloo, Iowa and enlisted in the Unites States Marine Corps, where he proudly served our country as a Sergeant from 1968 until 1972. He married the love of his life, Cynthia L. (Fowlkes) South, on January 27, 1973, and began a career in wood importing and Philippine Missions. Together they ministered at The Jesus Church in Tampa, Florida (a branch of the Oahu, Hawaii Jesus Church). In 1977, they moved to Iowa to raise their family and he began his career in water and wastewater, where he succeeded to become Superintendent of several communities. Upon retirement in 2015, they decided to make Mountain Home, Arkansas their forever home. Since relocating to the area, J. Robert has been an integral part of the New Horizons Church of God in Mountain Home and was a school bus driver for the Mountain Home School District. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, singing and playing music of all kinds, and evangelizing to anyone that would listen.



J. Robert is survived by: his wife Cynthia L. (Fowlkes) South of Mountain Home, Arkansas; three children: Marti Stiefel of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Shad South (Raven) of Mountain Home, Arkansas, and April South Crawford of Waterloo, Iowa; two brothers: Marvin Jr South (Jeannine) of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Jimmie South (Barb) of Jonesboro, Arkansas; seventeen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020, at Roller Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, with the family receiving friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Roller Funeral Home, 25 CR 27, Mtn. Home with Rev. Donald Dow officiating. Interment will follow at Baxter Memorial Gardens.



Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020