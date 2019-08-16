Services
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Twin Lakes Cremation Society
Clarkridge - Jace Alan Wahler, age 42, passed away on 13 Aug, 2019. He was a gifted artist, taking full use of his talents and becoming a tattoo artist where he most recently worked at Inkwell Tattoo. He was a graduate of Flippin High School, and a veteran of The United States Marine Corps, where he was a field switchboard operator. He was discharged honorably after four years of service.

He is survived by his daughter Kayden; his mother, Yvon; brother, Adam; sister, Lira; stepsisters, Lori and Amanda; nieces, Gabriella, Kaitlyn, and Olivia, and nephews, Brennan and Trent. He will be missed by many more aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, Marine Corps brothers and sisters, as well as the hundreds of people who will carry his art upon their skin.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, August 17th, at Twin Lakes Cremation Society and Funeral Home in Bull Shoals. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 16, 2019
