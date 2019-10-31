Jack Robert Curry



Mountain Home - Funeral Services for Jack Robert Curry of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be private, with burial in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Jack passed away October 27, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 93. He was born December 2, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Emery and Elta Duffield Curry. Jack was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. He married Nina Danca on September 19, 1948, in Evanston, Illinois, and was an excavator. Jack lived in Mountain Home since moving from Downer's Grove, Illinois, in 1988. After Nina passed away in 1990, he married Virginia on August 2, 1992. He enjoyed spending time on the farm. Jack is survived by his wife, Virginia Curry of Mountain Home, AR; three sons, Jack Curry, Jeffrey Curry, and James Curry; daughter, Michelle Zabielski; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Carol Callahan. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Nina Curry; and brother, Charles; and sister, Christine. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019