Mountain Home, Arkansas - Jack Thomas Coffman, formerly of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away December 15, 2019, in Dallas, Texas, at the age of 89. He was born December 1, 1930, in Coeur d'alene, Idaho, the son of Eugene and Agnes Crosser Coffman. He married Marian Jones on July 14, 1971, in Dallas, Texas. Jack retired from his 21 year military career as a M/Sgt. with the United States Air Force. He retired from his civilian career with Boeing. Jack lived in Mountain Home since moving from Dallas, Texas, in 1989. He enjoyed his outdoor activities and wonderful friends.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Linda Coffman of Dallas, TX and his wife's daughter, Holly Williams of St. Louis, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Funeral Services for Jack will be private. Burial will be in the Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Dallas Dog RRR, P. O. Box 887, Rowlett, TX 75030.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2019
