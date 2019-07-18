Jackie Phillips



Mountain Home - Graveside services for Jackie L. Phillips of Mountain Home, Arkansas will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, with Pastor Justin Knight officiating under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Dakota Kirkwood, Logan Phillips, Tracer Phillips and Skeet Phillips.



Jackie passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Mountain Home at the age of 80. She was born July 7, 1939 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Leo Ellsworth and Bertha (Warren) Ellsworth. She married Al Phillips on June 8, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa. Jackie lived in Mountain Home since 1974, moving from Des Moines. She was an awesome, loving, hardworking wife, mom, grandma and great grandma. Jackie loved spending time with her family, having big family dinners, birdwatching, flower gardening and spending time in the outdoors.



Jackie is survived by her daughter, Julie (Chuck) Kirkwood; two sons, Jeff (Joanne) Phillips and Alan (Amanda) Phillips all of Mountain Home; eleven grandchildren, Mandi, Dakota (Aaren), Jayden, Logan, Tracer, Skeet, Cody, Dylan, Mason, Riley and Tanner; a great grandchild, Oliver; two sisters-in-law, Marlie Rasmussen and Kathy Ellsworth; several nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers and three sisters.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 18, 2019