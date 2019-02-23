Services
1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Alexander Limerick Obituary
James Alexander Limerick

Mountain Home, Arkansas - James Alexander Limerick passed away February 18, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 92. He was born June 9, 1926, in Capitol Heights, Maryland, the son of Cliff and Margaret Smith Limerick. He married Betty Yingling on September 16, 1953, in Reno, Nevada and retired from the United States Navy and the United States Post Office. James lived in Mountain Home since moving from San Diego County, California, in 1986. He enjoyed golf, ham radio, and volunteering of 7500 hours at Baxter Regional Medical Center.

James is survived by his three daughters, Lauri (John) Patterson of Mountain Home, AR, Terri (Mike) Yankovich of Fallston, MD, and Kathi (David) Carlson of Mountain Home, AR; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother.

Burial will be in the Glen Abbey Memorial Park Cemetery, Bonita, California.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2019
