James Alfred Ross



Cotter, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for James Alfred Ross of Cotter, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Friday, October 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Cotter, with Pastor Cameron Ross officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019, 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Jim went to his Heavenly Home on October 15, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 90. He was born July 20, 1929, in Weir, Kansas, the son of Sam and Emily Allred Ross. He married Mary Lou Allen on December 15, 1951, in Scammon, Kansas and was a carpenter. Jim was a U.S. Seabees veteran of the Korean War era. Jim lived in Cotter since moving from Kansas in 1959. He was a member and Deacon for 48 years of the First Baptist Church of Cotter. He enjoyed painting pictures, wood carving, and singing in the church choir. He loved working puzzles and playing cards. He wanted everyone to know that Jesus can save them. Jim is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Ross of Cotter, AR; three sons, Jeff (Paula) Ross of Flippin, AR, Richard (Carol) Ross of Flippin, AR, and Joe (Joy) Ross of Cotter, AR; brother, David (Yvonne) Ross of Mountain Home, AR, four sisters, Helen Kastelic of Cumberland, OH, Joyce (Maurice) Scott of Scammon, KS, Nancy (David) Wallace of Joplin, MO, and Barbara (Gary) Semonick of Cherokee, KS; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Sammy, Charlie, and Tom; and three sisters, Susie, Becky, and MaryLou. Burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery, Cotter, Arkansas, with Jeff, Richard, Joe, Jonathan, David, and Andy Ross as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eric Moore, Matthew Moore, Chad Smith, James Cobb, and Nathan Rogers. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Cotter, 302 4th Street, Cotter, AR 72626. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019