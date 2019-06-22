James Barnes



Mountain Home - James M. Barnes died June 10, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas after a six year, hard fought battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at Conner Family Funeral Home from 5-7p.m. Internment will be private at Baptist Hill Cemetery in Elijah, MO.



James was born January 31, 1962 at Perrin AFB in Sherman, Texas. He graduated from Bakersfield High School in Bakersfield, MO and South Central Vocation Technical School in West Plains, Mo for autobody. He married Elizabeth Nipper on February 14, 1983, and they became the proud parents of two boys. He was an accomplished autobody technician and shop manager. He held many ASE master certifications and was meticulous in his work. He enjoyed working on automobiles and had a knack for fixing mechanical things. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and boat riding on the lake, and took time to appreciate the beauty of creation. His favorite outdoor activity was riding his Goldwing motorcycle. James was blessed with the gift of gab, and never met a stranger. He was willing to share anything he had and was content with the simple things in life. He expressed that he had done everything in life he wanted to, and he genuinely meant it. He leaves behind our hearts full of memories and stories to make us smile.



He is survived by his sons, James Barnes, Jr. (Merica) and Jered Barnes (Nicole) of Mountain Home; his parents, Junior and Maggie Barnes of Caulfield, MO; his brothers, Jeff Barnes (Sandra) of Marquette, MI and Jason Barnes (Stacey) of Mountain Home; his grandchildren, Jaden, Maggie, Tyler, and one on the way; several nieces and nephews and special friend Terrie Partee. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife Elizabeth Barnes.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.



