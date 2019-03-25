Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Entombment
Following Services
Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Cotter, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for James Dismore of Cotter, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Johnny Shew officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will be in Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, following the funeral service.

James passed away March 17, 2019, in Westminster, Colorado, at the age of 74. He was born April 2, 1944, in Lexington, Tennessee, the son of Bill and Ruth (Mullins) Dismore. He married Sue Resop on July 29, 1961, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and was a Tool and Die Maker for HPL. James lived in Cotter, Arkansas, since moving from Downers Grove, Illinois in 1992. Recently, he moved to Westminster, Colorado, to be closer to his daughter. He was a member of the Cotter Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed horseback riding with his beloved horse Sissy.

James is survived by his two daughters, Pamela (Kris) Thiele of Darien, IL, and Brenda (Kurt) Weber of Westminster, CO; four grandchildren Stephane (Vince) Koehl, Carl Dreyer, Taylor Weber, and Tyler Weber; a great granddaughter Adeline Koehl; a brother Jerry Dismore and sister Sharon Huppa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother and two sisters.

Memorials may be made to Hospice in honor of Sue and James Dismore.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
