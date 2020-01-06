|
James Flippin
Flippin - James Paul Flippin, age 89, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Sunday January 5, 2020 at Gassville Therapy and Living in Gassville, Arkansas.
James was born February 14, 1930 in Flippin, Arkansas to the late Paul and Mable (McCracken) Flippin. He was a lifelong resident of the area and member of First Baptist Church in Flippin, Arkansas where he served as a deacon and helped oversee construction of the new church facilities. His hobbies included reading the Bible and newspaper daily, Cardinals baseball, fishing, discussing and shooting firearms with his great-great nephews, and spending time with loved ones. James was drafted into the United States Army in February 1952, serving two years as a lineman that included a tour in Japan. He returned home a Korean War Veteran and continued to serve as a lineman for Arkansas Power and Light, retiring as a construction foreman. James was a 32nd degree Mason.
James is survived by his nephew Marcus Flippin and his wife, Gail, of Flippin, Arkansas; great-nieces: Erica Morris and her husband, Donald; Megan Gibson and her husband, Skylor; Lindsey Campbell and her husband, Jeremy; great-great nephews: Marcus Morris, Lucas Gibson, Oliver Campbell, and Ethan Campbell; niece Marsha Massey and her husband, John of Flippin, Arkansas; great-nieces: Casey Massey, Courtney Smith and her husband, Steve; great-great nephew Owen Smith, great-great niece Oakleigh Smith; loving friends Johnnie Faulkner and Billie Crain, as well as many friends and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years Zella "Myrt" Flippin, his parents, and his brother Harold "Jug" Flippin.
Visitation will be 6:00 - 8:00 pm Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville, Arkansas.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am Thursday January 9, 2020 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Aaron Lindsey officiating.
Private burial will be at Fairview Cemetery near Flippin.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Morris, Lucas Gibson, Bert Benton, Dwight Henry, Devin Henry, Carlin Henry, and Talon Vancuren.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Dr., Mountain Home, AR, 72653; St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to a .
Memories of James and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020