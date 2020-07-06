1/1
James Harry "Jim" Ashley
James "Jim" Harry Ashley

Mountain Home, AR - James "Jim" Harry Ashley of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 5, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 76. He was born July 14, 1943, in Viola, Arkansas, the son of Jack and Kowanda Webb Ashley. He married Linda Weaver on February 14, 2015, in Buffalo City, AR. Jim was a retired U.S. Navy Veteran. He enjoyed fishing and making sawdust.

Jim is survived by his wife, Linda Ashley of Mountain Home, AR and sister, Eva Ashley of Jonesboro, AR.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Gathering of Family and Friends for Jim will be from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm, Friday, July 10, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.








Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
