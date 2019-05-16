James K. Dinnerville



Henderson, Arkansas - A Memorial Mass for James K. Dinnerville of Henderson, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church, with Reverend Father Stan Swiderski as Celebrant.



Jim passed away May 6, 2019, at his home, at the age of 92. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, August 7, 1926. At the young age of 16, he forged a birth certificate, lied about his age and joined the Navy. He did his country proud during WWII. During this time he met his bride, Betty. As they started their life together, Jim went to work at Jewel Foods as a truck driver. In 1972, he retired from Jewel and bought Crystal Cove Resort in Henderson. At this time he joined the Henderson Volunteer Fire Department. He was an active member for close to 30 years.



Jim was a jack of all trades and a master of many. After selling the resort in 1985, they built their own home with his skills. Jim and Betty loved sitting on their deck looking at "their" lake.



Jim is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Dinnerville of the home; one son, Bryan (Kathy) Dinnerville of Blue Island, IL, three daughters, Jamie (Ron) Heveran of Merrionette Park, IL, Jennifer Walker and Margaret Weeks both of Henderson, AR; nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Al and Earl Dinnerville, baby daughter, Beth Ellen Dinnerville and son-in-law, Bill Walker.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henderson Volunteer Fire Department, 12487 U.S. 62, Henderson, AR 72544 or a .



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.