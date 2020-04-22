James "Jim" Ludwig



Flippin - A Memorial Mass for James "Jim" Ludwig of Flippin, Arkansas, will be held at a later date at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Yellville Arkansas and at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with burial in the New St. Joseph Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.



Jim passed away April 21, 2020, in Flippin, Arkansas at the age of 82. He was born December 29, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Lawrence and Anna Elmer Ludwig. He married Janice Brueggemeyer on March 2, 1987 and worked as a Warehouse Supervisor for Kroger. Jim lived in Flippin since 1999, where he was a member of the St. Andrews Catholic Church in Yellville, Arkansas and an avid fisherman who enjoyed a good day on the water.



Jim is survived by his wife, Janice "Jan" Ludwig of Flippin, AR; daughters, Nancy (Greg) Geiser and Susan Ludwig both of Cincinnati, OH; sons, James (Jeannie) Ludwig, Jr. of Maineville, OH, and Michael (Kathy) Ludwig of Lexington, SC; six grandchildren; sisters, Mary Ann (Jerry) Schmidt and Susan Schepker and sister in law, Evelyn Ludwig all of Cincinnati, OH.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Ludwig and brother-in-law, Dave Schepker.



Memorials may be made to St.Jude Children's Hospital.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 22 to Dec. 30, 2020