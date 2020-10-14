1/1
James McMahon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James McMahon

Mountain Home - James Edward McMahon, 86, of Mountain Home passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Yellville. He was born February 9, 1934 in Newport, Rhode Island, to the late James Edward and Gertrude (Frances) McMahon. James was affectionately known as "Lil Rebel" by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernice McMahon and a infant daughter, Linda Lorraine.

James is survived by two sons, James Edward McMahon and Richard John McMahon both of Maine; a daughter, Garnett McMahon of Mountain Home; a brother, Richard McMahon of New Hampshire; two sisters, Sheila Somerford of New Hampshire and Garnett Ashley of Rhode Island and seven grandchildren.

From his daughter, Garnett, "I want to thank Kristy, Manda Bear, Sarah, Gary and Mike and everyone who made all the Lil Rebel rides possible. You gave him joy to be out and see the colors and gave me the forever gift of memories with him. Also my two sisters, Kelly and Helen, I love you both so much."

Arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas, 2656 AR-201, Mountain Home, AR 72653.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center
2833 Highway 62 West
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-3353
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved