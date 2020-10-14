James McMahon
Mountain Home - James Edward McMahon, 86, of Mountain Home passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Yellville. He was born February 9, 1934 in Newport, Rhode Island, to the late James Edward and Gertrude (Frances) McMahon. James was affectionately known as "Lil Rebel" by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernice McMahon and a infant daughter, Linda Lorraine.
James is survived by two sons, James Edward McMahon and Richard John McMahon both of Maine; a daughter, Garnett McMahon of Mountain Home; a brother, Richard McMahon of New Hampshire; two sisters, Sheila Somerford of New Hampshire and Garnett Ashley of Rhode Island and seven grandchildren.
From his daughter, Garnett, "I want to thank Kristy, Manda Bear, Sarah, Gary and Mike and everyone who made all the Lil Rebel rides possible. You gave him joy to be out and see the colors and gave me the forever gift of memories with him. Also my two sisters, Kelly and Helen, I love you both so much."
