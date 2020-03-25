|
James Morgan, Jr.
Mountain Home - James Edward Morgan, Jr., 54, of Mountain Home passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 4, 1965 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to the late James Edward, Sr. and Elizabeth (Doty) Morgan. James was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and also had an Associate Degree in Arts and Applied Sciences in Criminal Justice. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 225 in Mountain Home. James enjoyed hunting, scuba diving, trivia and puzzles. He is preceded in passing by his parents.
James is survived by his wife, Lynn Morgan; a daughter, Heather Morgan and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2020