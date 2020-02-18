James Richard "Dick" Spindler



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for James Richard "Dick" Spindler of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Randy Ludwig officiating.



Dick passed away February 15, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 94. He was born August 31, 1925, in Du Bois, Pennsylvania, the son of George and Twila Kirkpatrick Spindler. He married Shirley Kilinski on April 2, 1977, in Chicago, IL and worked as a Steel Salesman for Central Steel and Wire. He retired from the Chicago O'Hare International Airport where he worked as an Immigration Officer. Dick was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II. He lived in Mountain Home since moving from La Grange Park, IL, in 1996. Dick was a hobbyist with a variety of interests. He enjoyed ham radio, model railroads, motorcycles and sailboats, sports cars and photography.



James is survived by his wife, Shirley Spindler of Mountain Home, AR and daughter, Niki Long of Lafayette, IN.



He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Mark Stephen Spindler.



Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum. Military Honors will be provided by the Alley-White American Legion Post #52 and active duty Navy Honor Guards.



Memorials may be made to the at www.donate3.cancer.org.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020