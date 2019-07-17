James Robert Dempsey



Lakeview, Arkansas - James Robert Dempsey passed away July 14, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 96. He was born May 31, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Thomas and Margaret Schlagar Dempsey. Jim joined the Navy at Great Lakes, Illinois in 1942 as a machinist 1st class during WWII. He married Muriel Schumacher in July of 1950 in Menominee, Michigan. Jim owned his own business in Schaumburg, Illinois for 35 years - Dempsey Tool. In 1994, he retired to Lakeview, Arkansas, and was a member of the fisherman's club, was a dam volunteer for three years, and a Hospice of the Ozarks volunteer for ten years. He was a member of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. Jim enjoyed traveling in the RV to all 50 states as well as all of the National Parks. He has been on many overseas trips and loved to go fishing in Canada.



James is survived by his wife, Muriel Dempsey of Lakeview, AR; two sons, Michael Dempsey of Elgin, IL and Timothy (Gail) Dempsey of St. Petersburg, FL, daughter, Patrice (Joe) Dick of Weaton, IL; three grandchildren, Joshua, Jeff, and Sam.



He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Laverne, Eleanor, and Gladys.



