James Ronald WesterveltMountain Home - James Ronald Westervelt passed away on October 4, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was 96 years of age. His memorial will be private.James was born January 20, 1924, in Oswego, Kansas. He was one of six children born to Hugh Elmer Westervelt and Flossie Dell Russell. Jim grew up in Leon, Kansas where he attended school.In 1947, Jim was united in marriage to Phyllis Louise McFarland in Leon. They resided in ElDorado, Kansas before moving to Mountain Home, Arkansas approximately 20 years ago. Jim and Phyllis were married 73 years before her death on November 1, 2019.Jim retired from Getty Oil in 1983, after 38 years of service. (He began his career working for Skelly Oil Company in 1945, which later merged to form Getty Oil.) He enjoyed nature and was a devoted husband.Survivors include a daughter and her husband, Jaimie and Mark Green, Gordon, TX; a grandson and his wife, Ryan and Mary Green, Dallas, TX; a granddaughter and her husband, Meghan and James Butts, Southlake, TX; five great grandchildren Collin, Brady, and Will Green, and Kinsley and Coleston Butts; and a sister and her husband, Donna and Mel McAnulty, Newton, KS.Jim was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two brothers, Ralph Westervelt and Donald Westervelt; and two sisters, Leona Cotton and Ina Mae Finch.