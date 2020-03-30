|
|
James Schad
Mountain Home - James S. Schad, 85 of Mountain Home, Arkansas, died March 26, 2020. James was born July 6, 1934 in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Bernard and Florence (Shaver) Schad. James, a Korean War Veteran, is survived by three daughters; Patricia (Thomas) Fernstrom of Cary, Illinois, Robin (Charles) Eldredge of Murray, Kentucky, and Julie Risk of Heathsville, Virginia; eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. James' wife, Fern I. (Moreau) Schad, and son, Michael James (Catherine) Wilson of Placerville, California, preceded him in death. Any donations to Hospice of the Ozarks in James' name would be welcomed. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Apr. 4, 2020