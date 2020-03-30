Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Resources
More Obituaries for James Schad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Schad

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Schad Obituary
James Schad

Mountain Home - James S. Schad, 85 of Mountain Home, Arkansas, died March 26, 2020. James was born July 6, 1934 in Waukegan, Illinois to the late Bernard and Florence (Shaver) Schad. James, a Korean War Veteran, is survived by three daughters; Patricia (Thomas) Fernstrom of Cary, Illinois, Robin (Charles) Eldredge of Murray, Kentucky, and Julie Risk of Heathsville, Virginia; eight grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. James' wife, Fern I. (Moreau) Schad, and son, Michael James (Catherine) Wilson of Placerville, California, preceded him in death. Any donations to Hospice of the Ozarks in James' name would be welcomed. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now