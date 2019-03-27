Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Schmitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Schmitz


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Schmitz Obituary
James Schmitz

Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for James Schmitz of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Friday, March 29, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Norbert Rappold officiating. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019, from 9:00 am until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas.

James passed away March 24, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 85. He was born October 5, 1933, in Niagara Falls, New York, the son of Hubert and Marie McQuellian Schmitz. He married Louise Criswell on June 2, 1988, in Wheeling, West Virginia and was an electrician. James was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. James lived in Mountain Home since moving from Lockport, New York, in 1993.

James is survived by his wife, Louise Schmitz of Mountain Home, AR; son, John David Schmitz; daughter, Kimberly McCoy; three grandsons; one granddaughter; and brother, Paul Schmitz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Mark, Charles, and James Schmitz; four brothers, Hubert, Jerome, Joe, and John Schmitz; and sister, Mary Lou Schmitz.

Memorials may be made to John Hagee Ministries.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now