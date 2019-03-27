James Schmitz



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for James Schmitz of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Friday, March 29, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Norbert Rappold officiating. Visitation will be Friday, March 29, 2019, from 9:00 am until service time, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



James passed away March 24, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 85. He was born October 5, 1933, in Niagara Falls, New York, the son of Hubert and Marie McQuellian Schmitz. He married Louise Criswell on June 2, 1988, in Wheeling, West Virginia and was an electrician. James was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. James lived in Mountain Home since moving from Lockport, New York, in 1993.



James is survived by his wife, Louise Schmitz of Mountain Home, AR; son, John David Schmitz; daughter, Kimberly McCoy; three grandsons; one granddaughter; and brother, Paul Schmitz.



He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Mark, Charles, and James Schmitz; four brothers, Hubert, Jerome, Joe, and John Schmitz; and sister, Mary Lou Schmitz.



Memorials may be made to John Hagee Ministries.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2019