Services
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Word of Life Church
Mountain Home, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tomes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Willard Tomes


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Willard Tomes Obituary
James Willard Tomes

Mountain Home - James Willard Tomes, 59, passed away Saturday, June 08, 2019. James was born December 23, 1959 in Fontana, California to Joseph Tomes and Dorothy Veach Tomes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Cooper; two brothers, Clarence Tomes and Norman Tomes; and two sisters, Doris Atchison and Debbie Saunders.

James is survived by one brother, Arnold (Darlene) Tomes; four sisters Mary Jo(Earl) Rush, Sandy Sisk, Cheryl (Bill) Smith and Eve Panowitz; friend Tommy Panowitz; niece Donna Fonteneau, niece Donna (Zak) Platt and numerous other nieces, nephews, several cousins, and many life-long friends from California and Arkansas.

He is also survived by six children; James (Jacki), Mandy (Kurtis) Miller, Joshua (Jasmine) Tomes, Jason Tomes, Joanna (Armondo) Alvarez, and Marissa Tomes; seven grandchildren: Kaydence Tomes, Harley Tomes, Anthony Miller, Samantha Miller, Jacob Alvarez, Michelle White and Max Smith.

A memorial service will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 2 PM at the Word of Life Church in Mountain Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes./mtnhome
Published in Baxter Bulletin from June 14 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roller Funeral Homes
Download Now