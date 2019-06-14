|
James Willard Tomes
Mountain Home - James Willard Tomes, 59, passed away Saturday, June 08, 2019. James was born December 23, 1959 in Fontana, California to Joseph Tomes and Dorothy Veach Tomes.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Cooper; two brothers, Clarence Tomes and Norman Tomes; and two sisters, Doris Atchison and Debbie Saunders.
James is survived by one brother, Arnold (Darlene) Tomes; four sisters Mary Jo(Earl) Rush, Sandy Sisk, Cheryl (Bill) Smith and Eve Panowitz; friend Tommy Panowitz; niece Donna Fonteneau, niece Donna (Zak) Platt and numerous other nieces, nephews, several cousins, and many life-long friends from California and Arkansas.
He is also survived by six children; James (Jacki), Mandy (Kurtis) Miller, Joshua (Jasmine) Tomes, Jason Tomes, Joanna (Armondo) Alvarez, and Marissa Tomes; seven grandchildren: Kaydence Tomes, Harley Tomes, Anthony Miller, Samantha Miller, Jacob Alvarez, Michelle White and Max Smith.
A memorial service will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 2 PM at the Word of Life Church in Mountain Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. For online condolences please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes./mtnhome
Published in Baxter Bulletin from June 14 to June 15, 2019