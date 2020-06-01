Jamie Lynn "Loco" Sanders
Mountain Home - Jamie Lynn "Loco" Sanders, age 67, of Mountain Home, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 13, 1953, in Sacramento, California, to JL Sanders and Loretta Laverne Marable.
He was president of the Ozark Crew Mountain Home Motorcycle Club, and a United States Army Vietnam Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald and Wendel Sanders; and two grandchildren, Anders and Brodie Chatelain.
Survivors include a daughter, Jessica (Scott) Chatelain of Scranton; a son, John (Shea Autry) Sanders of Marshall; a brother, Paul T. (Kim) Kendrick of Rogers; a sister, Patricia (Michael) Wiggins of Hector; eight grandchildren, Jaxon, Tucker, Connor, Annsleigh, William, Bria, Ali and Creed.
All services are private with arrangements by Shinn Funeral Service of Russellville.
Honorary pallbearers are the past and present members of Ozark Crew Mountain Home Motorcycle Club, and the past and present employees of Salsa Grill.
The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.shinnfuneral.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.