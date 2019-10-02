Jamie Payne



Harrison - Jamie Alan Payne, age 53, of Harrison, Arkansas passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Harrison.



Jamie was born in San Pablo, California October 8, 1965 to the late James Albert and Pearlene Francis (Kay) Payne. Jamie was the youngest brother out of seven boys and four sisters, who all spoiled him. He graduated in 1984 from Viola High School; that same year he was baptized into the Church of Christ of Viola, Arkansas. He served our military for 24 years including the Air Force and Army National Guard. He retired in 2015 from Kirtland Air Force Base of Albuquerque, New Mexico. After retirement he moved to Harrison to be near family.



Some of his favorite hobbies were fishing, hiking, and spending time outdoors with his family. He also enjoyed many sporting activities which included golfing, bocce ball, and umpiring baseball games. During football season no one was allowed to talk to him while the Pittsburgh Steelers were playing on television. Despite the fact that he was a diabetic, he could out eat anyone when it came to chocolate.



Mr. Payne is survived by his wife Tena of the home; two sons: Shawn White (Kathryn) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Jacob Payne (Chasidy) of Viola, Arkansas; stepson Shelby Martin of Ferriday, Louisiana; one daughter Staci Cochran (Matthew) of Viola, Arkansas; two stepdaughters: Lacey Martin of Cascade, Montana; Seirra Mathis (Matthew) of Wagoner, Oklahoma; three brothers: Barry Eppes (Tonya) of Yellville, Arkansas; Kippy Craven of Summit, Arkansas; J.A Payne (Ardis) of Holland, Michigan; four sisters: Judy Campbell; Chrystal Eppes Jones, both of Elizabeth, Arkansas; Lisa Austin (Carl) of West Olive, Michigan; Angela Jenson (Larry) of Williston, North Dakota; and eight grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers: Keith Eppes, Randy Eppes, Lanny Eppes.



Visitation will be 1:00 - 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.



Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel.



Interment with military honors provided by the United States Air Force will follow at Layton Cemetery in Yellville.



Memories of Jamie and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Oct. 2, 2019