Flippin - Jamin "Woody" Pines Wood, 71, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1947 to Union Pines and Patricia (Whitney) Wood in Baltimore, Maryland. On August 7, 1982 Jamin married the love of his life, Sandra Lee Smotherman and began a family. In June of 1992 they relocated to Flippin, Arkansas.



Woody loved carpentry and worked at Actronix. He also loved the great outdoors, camping, fishing, working in his garden and all the animals. He was always working on or fixing things from carpentry to plumbing. He became known as the family Mr. Fixit.



He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lee Wood; two daughters, Gisel Stone (Ronnie) of Buford, Arkansas and Correna Pillay (Jeremy) of Mountain Home, Arkansas; two sisters, Patricia Runion of Garland, North Carolina and Cynthia Wood of Roseboro, North Carolina; a brother, David Wood (Belle) of Mississippi; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Brenda Wood.



A graveside service will be held at the Flippin Cemetery in Flippin, Arkansas at 2:00 p.m., July 15,2019.



