Jane Harris

Old Joe - Jane Marie Harris, 54, owner of "Healin' Hollers", of Old Joe, Arkansas passed away on Sunday, February 10th, 2019.

Jane is survived by her son Andrew; her faithful dog Coal; her parents Robert and Diane; her brothers, Peter and Andy and sisters, Sue and Mary, all of whom reside in Michigan. She is also survived by many wonderful friends and customers.

Jane's passion was her business, "Healin Hollers". She loved her work, her Arkansas home and the many people she met through her business. Jane was especially fond of her dear friends, Ambra and Johnny, who were instrumental in helping her succeed. Jane's friend Alice and Alice's brother Chris gave Jane the tools and the knowledge she needed to pursue her dream of "Healin' Hollers".

Services will be held at a later date in Michigan.

The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 15, 2019
