Mountain Home, Arkansas - Janella Hart Keppen, born 1933 in Rockville, Indiana to Andy Hart and Hassie Wagner Hart, died April 13, 2019 in Mountain Home, Arkansas of complications of dementia.



She is survived by husband David Keppen, high school sweethearts married 1952 in Michigan City, Indiana. Also survived by children Lori Moore (Herb) of Bella Vista, AR; Jeff Keppen (Carol) of Benton, AR; Kristi Callan of Michigan City; and Jayni Rush (Richard) of Valparaiso, IN. Grandchildren Mandi Callan Groszek, Jason Callan, Dr Kati Rush Liang, Mallori Keppen Donald, Anthony Rush, Lani Rush Vellequette and Sydni Keppen and 8 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister in law Barbara Hart of Mason City, Iowa, half brother Richard Hart of Florida, several beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother John David Hart as well as her parents.



Janella graduated Elston High School in Michigan City and was employed almost 20 years as office aide to Dr Thomas Armstrong. Upon David's early retirement from US Steel in 1986 they moved to Mountain Home and founded Pinnacle Printers Ink which succeeded for 30 years.



Janella and David loved travel, visiting 45 states in their journeys. Her favorite times were spent with children and grandchildren. The family gives special thanks to Dr. Lori Cheney for many years of dedicated care and to the staff of Care Manor Nursing facility for their compassionate attention.



A family memorial will be held in Indiana at a later date. Please remember Janella with a few lines of a favorite poem, "To Those I Love" by Isla Paschal Richardson:



"There are so many things I wanted still to do,



So many things to say to you. …..



We cannot see Beyond but this I know …..



I loved you so, 'twas heaven here with you!"



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.