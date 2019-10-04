|
|
Janet Smith
Mountain Home - Ms. Janet I. Smith, 66, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Mountain Home. She was born July 9, 1953, to Marvin and Eula (Simpson) Crawford in Mountain Home.
Janet was a master gardener and she also enjoyed sewing, quilting, and baking.
She retired from Baxter Regional Medical Center after 25 years of dedicated service..
She is survived by one daughter, Sarah Smith of Mountain Home and one son, Jeff Smith and wife, Amanda of Jonesboro, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Olivia and Gage; two brothers, Gary Crawford and wife Shelley, and Mel Crawford and wife Rebekkah; one sister-in-law, Irma Crawford.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James Crawford.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Roller Funeral Home, 25 CR 27, Mtn Home with a graveside following at 12:30 at Douglas Cemetery in Mountain Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Oct. 4, 2019