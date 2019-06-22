Jared Cole Marlowe



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Funeral Service for Jared Cole Marlowe of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel.



Jared passed away June 18, 2019, in Atlanta, Texas, at the age of 19. He was born July 4, 1999, in Tomball, Texas, the son of Kerry and Kerri Benthall Marlowe. Jared lived in Mountain Home since moving from Texas, in 2005. He attended Mountain Home Public Schools and he was outgoing, social, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Jared was always happy, optimistic, and willing to helping others.



Jared is survived by his parents, Kerry and Kerri Marlowe of Mountain Home, AR; brother, William Marlowe of TN; sister, Britney Jo Jones Brzowski of Spring, TX; maternal grandmother, Jane Lackey; paternal grandmother, Sherry Minks; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Sammy Benthall and paternal grandfather, Edward Harry Marlowe, Jr.



Memorials may be made to Community Connections for Youth and Families, Inc., PO Box 642, Mountain Home, AR 72654.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from June 22 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary