Jason Ford



Flippiin - Jason Kyle Ford, 44 of Flippin, Arkansas went to be with the Lord Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Springfield, Missouri. Jason was born February 20, 1975 in Yellville, Arkansas to Sherry & Raymond Ford. Jason was a pillar of his community and an active member of White River Full Gospel Church in Flippin. Jason proudly served his community through Ozark Air Heating and Cooling. Jason and his brother Tony enjoy working side by side as Owner Operators while carrying on this family legacy. Jason married his high school sweetheart Joy on May 7, 1994. Jason passionately pursued excellence with everything from Jesus to hotrods. He was an avid hunter and sportsman. While he loved spending time with his family and friends, he found exceptional joy in just being with his son Brady.



Jason is survived by his wife, Joy and their son Brady of Flippin; his parents, Sherry & Raymond Ford of Flippin; a grandmother Dorse Lee Jefferson of Flippin; a brother Tony (Robyn)Ford of Flippin; three nephews, Paul Ford, Jacob Ford of Flippin, and Bobby (Raven) Hand of Tecumseh MO; a niece, Summer (Isaac) Wachtel of Clarkridge and many more family and lots of friends.



Jason was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Kyle Jefferson & Artis Ford; a grandmother, Mildred Ford; five uncles, Loyal Wayne Jefferson, Billy Gene McNutt, Eugene, Johnny & Floyd Ford and one aunt, Lois Williams.



Visitation will be held at White River Full Gospel Church, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 12:30pm - 2:00pm. Service will follow from 2:00pm - 3:00pm. The burial will be private.



Pallbearers are Tony Ford, Anthony McNutt, Bobby Copeland, Marcus Ragsdale, Jeff Burris, and Garrett Wolf.



Please make all contributions to White River Full Gospel Church on behalf of the family.



"I'm ready to go home" - Jason Ford



The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Baxter Bulletin on Sept. 16, 2019