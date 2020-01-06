|
J.C. Foster
St. Joe - J.C. (Jay) Foster - May 8, 1942 - January 5, 2020 (Bruno)
He was preceded in death by his parents Henson Clay Foster and Berthena Arnold Foster. He is survived by his wife of 57 ½ years, Peggy Morris Foster of Bruno, and daughter Trish Foster, also of Bruno. He is also survived by a brother, Kenneth Foster, and family of Ceres, California, an aunt, Donna Scott of Snelling, California, and a host of cousins across the United States.
He was born in Cape Fair, Missouri and raised in Denair, California on a chicken farm and began working on a boysenberry farm as a youngster. After graduating from Hughson High School, he married Peggy and shortly thereafter purchased a small grocery store, remained it "Jay's Market" where he worked for several years. The family moved to Bruno, Arkansas in 1977, and Jay immediately went to work at Ranger Boats, where he worked for the next 18 years, and where Peggy and Trish still work. He raised cattle and owned and loved horses with a passion.
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Saint Joe, Arkansas. He and his wife also enjoyed singing with the gospel group "4given+One" for several years.
He loved working with horses, though he hadn't been able to ride in a few years. He still spent time with them feeding them and caring for them.
Visitation will be 2:00 - 3:00 pm Thursday January 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church in St. Joe, Arkansas.
Funeral service will be 3:00 pm Thursday January 9, 2020 at First Baptist Church in St. Joe, Arkansas with Pastor Terry Knapp officiating.
Interment will follow at Pea Ridge Cemetery near Bruno, Arkansas.
Pallbearers will be Frank DePriest, Christy DePriest, Jeff Bennett, Lisa Bennett, Marcus Flippin, and Dennis Orerman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Grinder, Matthew Grinder, Kevin Manes, and Jim Smith.
Memories of Jay and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020