J.C. Marler
Cotter - J.C. Marler, 80 of Cotter, AR passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Cotter. He was born April 1, 1940 in Monkey Run, AR to the late James and Fannie (Hopper) Marler. J.C. is preceded in death by his wife, Toni Marler and his parents; a daughter, Teresa Marler; a brother, Lonnie Marler and two sisters, Wanda Newcomb and Nona Lee.
J.C. is survived by two sons, Darrel Marler (Pattie Cole) of Mountain Home, AR and DJ (Nichole) Marler of Norfork, AR; daughters, Karen (Mark) Garrison of Gassville, AR, Tina Marler of Cotter, AR, Beverly (David) Green of Mountain Home, AR, Camille (Chris) Theunissen of Estes Park, CO and Katlyn (Jason) Marler of Flippin, AR; two brothers, Rodger (JoAnn) Marler of Monkey Run, AR and Danny Marler of Monkey Run, AR; one sister, Barbara Adams of Whiteville, AR; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Jo Dale (Carl) Deitz of Ohio and Serena (Lloyd) Key of Ft. Smith, AR; one brother-in-law, Joey Young (Cheryl) of Ft. Smith, AR and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery near Gassville, AR with Rev. Kyle Tardiff officiating. Pallbearers will be Ronald, Donald, Devin and DJ Marler, Bobby Jo Nelson and James Eaton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jo William, Tom Smith, Derick Whiting, David Green and Mark Garrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery, Wayne Ralston, 276 CR 1193 Gassville, AR 72635
Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com
.