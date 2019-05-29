Jean C. Fischer



Lakeview, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Jean C. Fischer of Lakeview, Arkansas, will be later this summer at the Bull Shoals United Methodist Church in Bull Shoals, AR.



Jean passed away May 23, 2019, in Gassville, Arkansas at the age of 86. She was born April 16, 1933, in Gardner, Illinois, the daughter of Clyde and Gertrude Kroll Brooks. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert M. Fischer on June 14, 1952. Jean worked as Secretary for a Real Estate Developer. She lived in Lakeview since moving from Crystal Lake, IL, in 1998. She was a member of the Bull Shoals United Methodist Church and the Hooters Red Hat Ladies. Jean was an accomplished quilter and knitter, loved nature, her plants and feeding her birds.



Jean is survived by her son, Robert (Lisa) Fischer of Naples, FL; brother, William (Barb) Brooks of Gardner, IL; two sisters, Phyllis (David) Maskel of Morris, IL and Faye (Bill) Malek of Lakeview, AR; grandchildren, Bradley Fischer and Brooke (John Calvini) Fischer of FL; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Elly of FL; son-in-law, Frank Van Milligen and a number of nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Stephanie Van Milligen.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas.