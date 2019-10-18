Resources
Bull Shoals - Jean E. (Reynolds) Culver, formerly of Bull Shoals, AR and Bloomington, MN, passed away August 24, 2019, in Tomball, Texas at the age of 106. She was born August 10, 1913 in Hope ND. Jean was proceeded in death by her husband, Richard Culver Sr., her children, Richard Culver Jr (Suzanne) and Joan Hobbie (Duane), her parents and her brothers and sisters. She is survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren plus nephews and nieces. Internment will be at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
